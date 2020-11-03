As Hull Trains has announced a total suspension of services during the upcoming lockdown, the RMT Union is calling for guaranteed government support to help them survive.

Hull Trains says it is suspending all services from Thursday until further notice as a result of the national lockdown.

The union says the operator has been left on a 'knife edge' and have started a petition to try and spark some government support.

The Department of Transport say it recognises the importance that Hull Trains plays in the community and they will 'work closely' with the company during this difficult period.