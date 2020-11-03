RMT union calls for government support as Hull Trains suspends all services during lockdown
As Hull Trains has announced a total suspension of services during the upcoming lockdown, the RMT Union is calling for guaranteed government support to help them survive.
Hull Trains says it is suspending all services from Thursday until further notice as a result of the national lockdown.
The union says the operator has been left on a 'knife edge' and have started a petition to try and spark some government support.
The Department of Transport say it recognises the importance that Hull Trains plays in the community and they will 'work closely' with the company during this difficult period.
We recognise the important role that Hull Trains plays in the communities it serves and hope to see services return to normal as soon as is possible. We will continue to work closely with the company during this difficult period.