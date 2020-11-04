Family pay tribute to second boy to die in Hull collision

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old boy who has died two weeks after being involved in a road accident in Hull which also killed his best friend.

Mason Deakin had been fighting for his life in hospital since he and 10-year-old Steven Duffield were hit whilst cycling along Anlaby Road on October 19th.

Steven died in hospital on the night of the accident. Mason was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where he had remained in a coma and on life support until November 2nd.

The collision happened at around 6.10pm on October 19 close to the East Yorkshire Buses garage in Anlaby Road and police are appealing for witnesses.

Crowdfunding campaigns have been launched to help pay for both boys funerals.

In an online statement Mason's uncle Karl Lammas said: "Mason Lee fought for his life for two weeks in intensive care and on life support but as a result of a serious head injury he could not fight on no more."

I am asking for help and support to help my family raise the funds for funeral costs. I would be very grateful at this sad time for all your help and support as would his mam Kirsty and his dad Jordan. Mason was a fun loving little lad and it's touched so many hearts of Hull Mason's uncle Karl Lammas

A second family member paid tribute on social media. "Lost for words," she said, "RIP to not only my best friend by mycousin. I love you so much my boy."

