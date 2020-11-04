Hull City supporters raise money to help family of record goalscorer who has dementia
Hull City supporters have raised over £30,000 to help the family of their record goalscorer Chris Chilton, who has dementia. Last year a study revealed that footballers are three and a half times more likely to suffer dementia than the general population.
Bobby Charlton is the latest to be diagnosed with the illness - it comes less than a week after the death of his World Cup winning teammate Nobby Stiles, who also had dementia.