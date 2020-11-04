Hull nurse warns of a staffing crisis as NHS faces 'tsunami' of patients

Jon Hill reports.

There are warnings of a staffing crisis throughout the NHS, as a senior Hull nurse claims the service is facing 'tsunami' of sick patients.

The issue has become so acute across East Yorkshire, that in some areas non-medical staff are being drafted in to wards to help fill the gaps left by doctors and nurses off sick with Coronavirus.

Some non-medical staff have been carrying out admin work and answering the phones.

Hospital bosses in Scunthorpe highlighted that it shows just how much pressure their staff are under because of the pandemic.

Nicki Credland, a lecturer at the University of Hull, has said clinical teams are already stretched to their ‘limit’ because of the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Social Care stated there are enough staff in place to tackle an in flux of winter patients. The department said it has massively increased capacity and does have 13,000 more nurses based on their most recent NHS workforce figures.

We currently have about 180 of our staff off with covid or covid-related illness an the impact has predominantly been on our wards and our clinical areas. This has meant that we've asked non-clinical staff within the organisation whether they would be able to help support the staff on the wards on non-clinical duties such as answering the telephones and doing some other admin-related tasks. Dr Kate Wood Medical Director, Northern Lincs & Goole NHS Trust

There are now 96 coronavirus patients across North Lincolnshire's two main hospital sites, more than at height of the pandemic in Spring.