Mirror, mirror on the wall, who was the fairest Queen of them all?

An family from East Yorkshire say they were stunned to learn that a mirror that had been hanging on their bathroom wall for 40 years, actually belonged to the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette.

The owner, from North Ferriby, inherited the mirror but had "nowhere else to put it." It's tipped to sell for £10,000 when it's sold at auction next week.

The small eighteenth century mirror was thought to have belonged to Emperor Napoleon’s wife Eugenie, who had an obsession with Antoinette, and purchased items from her personal estate and even held an exhibition in her honour in the 19th century.

It came in to the present ownership in the early 1980s when it was handed down through inheritance.

The mirror, which measures just 50 by 40 centimetres, was once thought to form part of a larger,more ornate display, very likely from one of Antoinette’s French palaces.

The auction take place at East Bristol Auctions at 10am on November 13th.