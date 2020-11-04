Parents at North Yorkshire school appeal doubling of toll bridge crossing charge

Parents at a North Yorkshire school are appealing against proposals to double the crossing charge on a toll bridge they use on the school run.

The new owners of Aldwark toll bridge, which links villages either side of the River Ure, are proposing to increase the charge from 40p to 80p.

The company says the price hike is needed to pay for essential maintenance.

But parents say that they will be forced to spend up to £600 a year on the school run if the increase is implemented.

The alternative to not taking the bridge is a detour of 25 miles.

Those traveling from the west of the crossing would need to go through Great Ouseburn to cross the River Ure at Boroughbridge and then come down via Helperby and Flawith.

Parents who really don't want that trip are now appealing to the Transport Secretary to block move.

Sally Simpson reports: