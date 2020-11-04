With the second lockdown looming, what better way to lift the spirits than a catch up with one of Yorkshire's best-loved entertainers.

Jane McDonald has just released a new album which she hopes will get people "dancing round the kitchen."

The singer, from Wakefield, has been a constant fixture on TV and stage for more than 20 years after she featured on "The Cruise" series in 1998.

But she's determined to get back in the limelight when theatres finally bring up the curtain on live shows. And she told Calendar's Mark Witty that her first performance on her next tour will be in Leeds.