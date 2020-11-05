Bonfire night warning from fire service as lockdown cancels organised displays

As many of us prepare to celebrate Bonfire Night this evening there are fresh calls from the fire service to take extra care - as the lockdown puts a stop to organised displays in our region.

We should WARN you that the item coming up in a moment contains some FLASHING IMAGES from the start.

ITV news has seen figures which show between 2018 and 2019 - almost two thousand people in England needed treatment for burns due to firework related accidents.

Matt Price reports from one fire station to find out how we can keep ourselves safe.

And you can find further advice on how to stay safe and a full rundown of the fireworks code here