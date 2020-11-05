Coronavirus: Local businesses shut shop as the nation enters lockdown

Local businesses around the region shut their shops last night, and they will remain firmly closed for a whole month - due to the second national lockdown.

The month-long restrictions are imposed from today (Thursday, November 5) and are due to run until December 2.

MPs backed the four-week measures for England after the Commons voted by 516 to 38 – a Government majority of 478 – for the new restrictions.

Unlike the last national lockdown back in March, schools and colleges will remain open under the new controls.

So, what are the lockdown restrictions this time around?

Restaurants, pubs and bars must close - except for takeaway and delivery services.

Non-essential shops must close, along with leisure facilities like gyms and businesses providing services such as hairdressing or beauty treatments.

Credit: ITV Calendar

Education settings, such as schools, colleges, universities and nurseries are allowed to remain open.

Places of worship are only allowed to open for private prayer, meaning services will be banned.

Funerals are still allowed to take place, with a maximum of 30 people and linked events such as stone settings and ash scatterings can continue with a maximum of 15 people.

Weddings are not permitted to take place except in "exceptional circumstances".

International travel out of the country, except for essential work reasons, are banned and anyone returning to England has to quarantine for two weeks.

The measures have been introduced to try and halt the steep rise in Covid cases across Yorkshire, Northern Lincolnshire and across England.

Between the 23rd October and 3rd November - 51 covid deaths were recorded in Yorkshire hospitals. In the last seven days - 151 people have died from coronavirus in hospitals