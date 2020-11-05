Frustration of couple at those who 'party on' whilst vital surgery is cancelled

A couple from Birstall in West Yorkshire have spoken of their frustration at those ignoring Coronavirus restrictions - which they believe is preventing patients from getting treatment for non-Covid illnesses.

Retired police officer Terry Harker- Smyth and his wife Julia say they're extremely worried after his cancer surgery was cancelled because doctors feared he could catch Covid in hospital.

They say those blatantly flouting restrictions are not only putting their own lives at risk, but also those of their families and thousands of other people like Terry who are waiting for vital treatment.