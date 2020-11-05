Police release pictures of people they want to identify after illegal rave

Detectives investigating an illegal rave in Lincolnshire have released pictures taken from police body worn cameras of people they are looking to identify.

Police were called to the area of Shep Whites in Holbeach St Matthew in the early hours of September 20th. Officers found approximately 200 people there - four men were arrested at the time and five officers were injured while trying to close down the illegal gathering.

Three of those arrested have been release under investigation, the fourth, a 24-year-old man was charged with possessing Class A and Class B drugs.

Anyone who recognises any of the people or has information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident 60 of 20/9/2020. - or to call CrimeStoppers anonymousl