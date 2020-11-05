Retired nurse, 73, arrested after taking mum, 97, out of care home

The daughter of a retired nurse from York who was temporarily arrested and handcuffed by police after she tried to take her 97-year-old mother out of a care home says more needs to be done to give those in care homes a "quality of life" during the pandemic.

Video footage shared on social media by 73-year-old Ylenia Angeli's daughter - former Coronation Street actress Leandra Ashton - shows the incident in a car park in East Yorkshire.

Miss Ashton appeared on Coronation Street during 2016 as Saskia Larson, the fiancee of Will Chatterton, played by Leon Ockenden.

The government says care homes "will be encouraged and supported to provide safe visiting opportunities". The care home has declined to comment.

In a statement Humberside Police said the situation was distressing and emotional for everyone, adding that Mrs Angeli had been immediately unrestrained, de-arrested and allowed to return home with her daughter and that the pair thanked the officers for the way they had dealt with the incident.