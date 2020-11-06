A family from Hull have lost their home and possessions in a suspected arson attack on Bonfire Night.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire which happened at 8.25pm last night (November 5th) in Thorpepark Road, Hull.

The incident came as officers across the area were called to deal with a number of reports of fireworks being thrown, or worse, being posted through letter boxes.

Superintendent Tracy Bradley said that while the vast majority of people were simply trying to enjoy Bonfire Night with their families and adhere to the new lockdown regulations which came into force yesterday to limit the spread of Covid-19, there were some notable exceptions where the force had to step in and take action.

Our hearts go out to this family, who have now lost their home and their possessions as a result of this mindless incident. Luckily, none of them were injured as a result of the fire, although a neighbour was treated for smoke inhalation, but this could have easily resulted in someone being seriously injured or killed. Superintendent Tracy Bradley, Humberside Police

And she warned that this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated as we look ahead to the weekend.

The force is working with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and local authorities to identify those committing offences on Bonfire Night, including those gathering in large groups breaching the lockdown restrictions.

These are just some of the incidents being investigated and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

An investigation has been launched after a firework was pushed through the letterbox of a house in Hamilton Close, Grimsby. The incident happened at around 11pm but, luckily, the occupant was awake and able to put out the fire themselves.

A 15-year-old boy is currently in custody on suspicion of being involved in damaging a CCTV camera and police car in Wellington Street, Grimsby. Police were called at 8.40pm last night by residents who reported a group of youths were damaging their property.

A group of three teenage boys reported to be throwing fireworks at cars in Hessle Road, Hull, fled when officers arrived in the area. Has anyone got dashcam footage?