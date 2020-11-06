Mindless attacks on firefighters across the region reported on Bonfire Night

Emergency services across the region have reported bonfire night attacks on their crews.

Police in Bradford were called to reports of an ambulance being attacked in the city. In Sheffield officers say teenagers were throwing fireworks at cars, people and emergency crews.

Humberside Fire and Rescue also reported attacks as they tried to keep people safe on one of the busiest nights of the year.

The National Fire Chiefs Council condemned the 'mindless attacks' on fire fighters, saying stones and bricks were also thrown at crews who were out trying to keep people safe - and warned attacks were likely to continue over the weekend.

In some areas of the country, firefighters can no longer attend some types of fires – unless they have a police escort. The NFCC warns these can escalate quickly into large scale fires, putting properties and lives at risk.

NFCC Chair Roy Wilsher said cameras need to be more widely used to record assaults and bring those attacking firefighters to justice.

While jail sentences have been increased from 12 to 24 months, we now need to see these imposed to send a clear message. Emergency services staff must be treated with the respect they deserve; blue light services are here to keep people safe National Fire Chief Council chair Roy Wilsher

Newark and Sherwood District Council has made an for information after bonfires and fireworks caused destruction in a park.

Rangers discovered there had been an illegal gathering at Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone, resulting in a burnt bench, litter and firework remnants - both breaking park rules as well as the national restrictions now in place relating to reasons to leave your home.

In Sheffield, police have seized over 1000 fireworks in an operation to tackle illegal and underage sales through social media sites in the city. Sergeant Simon Kirkham said the fireworks were being widely sold via a social media site, with pop up sales being arranged in people’s garages – as well as delivery by arrangement.