The Royal British Legion describes Covid-19 as "the nation's new war"

The Royal British Legion has described Covid-19 as "the nation's new war" as it encourages people to support the poppy appeal.

Volunteers have been unable to carry out face to face collections and Remembrance services and parades are being cancelled.

Members of the public are also encouraged to stand on their doorstep to take part in a two-minute silence at 11am, Sunday (8th November) in a campaign backed by the Royal British Legion.

In the absence of many of the volunteer poppy sellers, the Legion are selling poppies via their website and have a downloadable poppy poster to print and display in a window.

Some, like The Yorkshire Regiment - are producing virtual Remembrance services this year. But the Legion says it's continuing to support veterans during the pandemic.

This is Nicola Cook from the Royal British Legion.

In Hull the city council is working with the Legion to ensure that the millions who lost their lives in the First World War and subsequent conflicts are honoured.

Sunday's parade has been cancelled but a service and wreath laying will take place on Wednesday 11th November for a small number of invited guests and members of the public are welcome to lay wreathes and wooden crosses at the Cenotaph at a time to suit them.