Two men who died in Bingley industrial accident are named

Police have named the two men who died after an industrial incident in Bingley.

Emergency services were called to the premises on the Castlefield Industrial Estate on October 29th to a report that two men had been seriously injured.

Forty-three-year-old Daron Pickstock, from Chorley, was pronounced dead at the scene and 58-year-old Lee Horton, from Ilkley, was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. He died in hospital the following day

Scene of the fatal accident

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and the Health and Safety Executive continues to investigate.