Yorkshire legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott auctions lifetime of cricket memorabilia

Former Yorkshire and England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has collected hundreds of items during a career in the game, which has spanned seven decades.

Last month he turned 80 and with many valuable items laying undisturbed in boxes around the house he decided to have a clear out.

Auctioneers Christie's were approached and now 130 pieces of cricket memorabilia are up for sale.

They include the bat he used to score his 100th first-class century in 1977 - expected to raise up to £50,000 - and one of the stumps from the famous Botham's Ashes match at Headingley in 1981.

