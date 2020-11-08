The region remembers - doorstep silences and online ceremonies for our heroes
The region has been paying its respects to commemorate our war dead - and finding new ways to mark Remembrance Sunday.
The nation fell silent at 11am, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant many commemorative events were scaled back or cancelled.
Various wreath laying ceremonies were broadcast online for people to watch, and many stood on their doorsteps to obey the two-minutes silence.
In Sheffield, 100-year-old Normandy veteran Cyril Elliott was at the War Memorial in Barker's Pool to pay his respects in person and place his wreath in the scaled down event.
Injured paratrooper Ben Parkinson observed the two minutes silence from his doorstep in Doncaster.
To mark the day, a giant poppy was projected onto the side of a cooling tower at Drax Power Station near Selby.
Calendar's Chris Kiddey reports on the Remembrance Sunday ceremonies.