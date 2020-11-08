The region has been paying its respects to commemorate our war dead - and finding new ways to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The nation fell silent at 11am, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant many commemorative events were scaled back or cancelled.

Various wreath laying ceremonies were broadcast online for people to watch, and many stood on their doorsteps to obey the two-minutes silence.

In Sheffield, 100-year-old Normandy veteran Cyril Elliott was at the War Memorial in Barker's Pool to pay his respects in person and place his wreath in the scaled down event.

Cyril Elliott lost six friends when he was heading for Arnhem Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Injured paratrooper Ben Parkinson observed the two minutes silence from his doorstep in Doncaster.

Ben Parkinson was injured in Afghanistan Credit: ITV Yorkshire

To mark the day, a giant poppy was projected onto the side of a cooling tower at Drax Power Station near Selby.

Lest we forget - the Drax poppy could be seen for miles around Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Calendar's Chris Kiddey reports on the Remembrance Sunday ceremonies.