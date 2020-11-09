Calderdale Council secures government cash to help rough sleepers

Calderdale has been awarded over £800,000 in government funding to support rough sleepers in the borough.

Under the Next Steps Accommodation Programme (NSAP), £821,000 has been given to the council to provide long-term homes for some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable residents.

The money will be used to purchase and manage 10 properties in the Halifax area in partnership with Horton Housing.

Funding will also be used to appoint additional staff to support people who are in temporary accommodation to find a long-term home and assess any wider support needed.

Officials say rough sleeping and homelessness is a bigger concern this year due to the ongoing risk of Covid-19.

The council has been working with Christians Together, to enable the extension of their Winter Shelter service which provides beds and hot meals for people who would otherwise be rough sleeping. The service continued beyond the usual end date of March, to provide an enhanced Covid-19 shelter response.

Between April and the end of August this year, the council supported 128 people who were identified as sleeping rough, or being at risk of sleeping rough, into temporary accommodation.

The money will be essential to help us to reduce the risk of rough sleeping. It will be used to not only provide access to safe and warm accommodation for those in desperate situations, but also support them to move on to their own homes. Cllr Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience