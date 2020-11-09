A hospital trust in the Calendar region was forced to declare a major incident over the weekend as demand for oxygen surged amongst coronavirus patients.Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also called in nursing staff to work extra shifts at its three sites.

Officials at the Trust say the situation at hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole is now under control.

In the past few days, we have seen more patients admitted who require high flows of oxygen. In line with tried and tested plans, some patients who would normally come to us, have been cared for by neighbouring hospitals while we worked to create additional capacity. This work is complete and we have now stood down the Trust-wide incident and would like to thank our staff and our partners. Dr Kate Wood, Medical Director of Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

On Sunday morning, 106 Covid-positive patients were being treated in the Trust's three hospitals.

This included 56 at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, 47 at Scunthorpe General Hospital and three at Goole and District Hospital.There were six people in ICU in each of the Grimsby and Scunthorpe hospitals.Across the Trust last week, 140 staff members were unavailable to work. This includes 71 in Grimsby, 48 at Scunthorpe, six in Goole, and 15 'across the Trust'.

Scunthorpe General Hospital had 47 Covid-19 patients on Sunday. Credit: ITV News

Over the weekend, hospital chiefs confirmed that the Trust had enacted its Major Incident Plan due to the demands on oxygen supplies.

It came as patient numbers at the hospitals crossed the 100 threshold.On Saturday, the Trust reported another five deaths - two on Friday, and one each on the three preceding days.Case numbers in North East Lincolnshire's also soared past 3,000 as the borough battles a much tougher second wave than the first.