Six people have been fined a combined total of £1,200 for breaching Covid-19 rules after police broke up an illegal house party in Mansfield on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a property in Birkland Street just before 8pm.

They say six people at the address were each handed £200 fines and the party was dispersed.

Police chiefs believe that the vast majority of people are sticking to the rules and following the coronavirus legislation, but that the message doesn’t appear to be getting through to everybody.