Increase in crime against over-65s in South Yorkshire, says report

The number of crime incidents involving people over the age of 65 have increased in South Yorkshire.

According to a report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, some crimes are "disproportionately higher" in the over 65 population.

Bogus official burglary incidents involving over 65s represent 85 per cent of the total, for example.

Across the South Yorkshire area, there were 52 crimes per 1,000 residents aged 65 or over in the last 12 months.

The main offences against older people are burglary and theft, and distraction burglaries were particularly high for older victims, making up 81 percent of offences.

The report states that fraud offences are "known to particularly affect older people especially if loneliness, social isolation or bereavement are factors increasing a person's vulnerability".

Operation Signature was set up last year, in a bid to support vulnerable victims of fraud and offer prevention, such as devices that block malicious phone calls.

Due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, alternative methods of awareness and support have been used by the force, such as social media posts and information booklets.