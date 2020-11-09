Man wanted over murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky appears in court in Pakistan

A man wanted by police in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford has appeared in court in Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan, 72, appeared before a court in Islamabad on Monday in relation to an administrative matter regarding his extradition to the UK.

West Yorkshire Police, who are following the developments, say Khan was remanded back into custody for a further hearing on Friday (13 November).

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot and fatally wounded when responding to a robbery at a travel agents in Bradford on Friday, 18 November 2005.

Six men were jailed in connection with her murder, but Khan, a suspect, fled to Pakistan and was arrested back in January by Pakistani police.