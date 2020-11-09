This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Sarah Clark

A couple from West Yorkshire have spoken for the first time about the vicious and unprovoked knife attack which threatened not only their lives but that of their teenage daughter.

Lee and Nikki Morgan, along with their 13-year-old daughter were targeted by a neighbour they did not know, in their Pontefract home in April.

The frenzied seven-minute assault began in broad daylight when the attacker, Jonathan Corley, began to kick in the side door.

It's so hard. It's so hard to know that you have lost everything because somebody thought that they wanted to kill you. Can you imagine somebody wanting to kill you. It's a nightmare. It's just a living nightmare. Nikki Morgan

Nikki and her daughter ran upstairs to the bedroom for safety. Lee went to the side door and was confronted by the knife-wielding attacker.

He was stabbed 13 times during the altercation, including close to the neck, but miraculously lives to tell the tale.

Corley then ran upstairs and tried to break into the bedroom where Nikki and her daughter were hiding. They pushed the bed against the door to stop him coming in.

Moments later, two officers arrived at the scene and were also targeted by Corley. He was eventually tasered before being detained.

Seven months on, the family have met with the again officers - to thank them for putting their lives on the line to save them.

Lee and Nikki Morgan Credit: ITV News

PC Steven Walse and PC Matthew Sheriff from West Yorkshire Police were first on the scene and were able to tackle Corley during his violate rampage.

Nikki feels if it was not for them, she and her daughter would be dead.

We had to fight so hard and I'm pushing the bed and it's creaking and it was breaking and I thought he was going to get in because his arm is around the door and with the knife and I saw all the blood. If the police hadn't come when they did. I know for a fact me and my daughter wouldn't have been here. He would have killed us. Nikki Morgan

We got the best outcome. I don't know how me and Matt haven't got an injury but thankfully we have come out without an injury and all I can say is that I'm proud of Matt because he was 5 weeks into service as a police officer. PC Steven Walse, West Yorkshire Police

To be honest with you I didn't think anything like this would happen, full stop and after all they have gone through and for them to come in and thank us personally it was really nice because we don't always get to see victims after the event. PC Matthew Sheriff, West Yorkshire Police

Last month, Corley was jailed for ten years and four months for several offences including wounding with intent.

Jonathan Corley Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Too scared to return home, the Morgan family say they have lost everything. They are now raising funds for a new home, to start a new life and create fresh memories. A GoFundMe page has been set up in support.