Sheffield Wednesday sack Garry Monk after 14 months in charge

Garry Monk has been sacked as manager of Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Swansea and Leeds boss had been in charge of the Championship outfit for just over a year.

The Owls finished 16th last season and had just climbed off the bottom of the table last weekend after a points deduction for breaking EFL rules was halved from 12 points to six on appeal.

A run of four straight league defeats was ended with last week's 1-0 win against Bournemouth but Saturday's goalless draw with Millwall at Hillsborough left them 23rd in the table.

And the fixture proved to be the final game in charge for Monk and his coaching staff.

A club statement on Monday evening read: "Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contracts of manager Garry Monk and his staff with immediate effect."

Monk joined Wednesday in September 2019, a couple of months after being sacked by Birmingham.

The Owls, who were in the play-off fight at the turn of the year, have managed just seven Championship wins since the start of 2020.

I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future. I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday. Dejphon Chansiri, Sheffield Wednesday chairman

The club added that they would be "making no further comment at this time".

Wednesday are not back in league action until a trip to Preston on November 21.