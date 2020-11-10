Union launches legal challenge over right to picket during lockdown

A leading trade union is mounting a legal challenge to defend the right to picket during the lockdown.

Unite is taking a case to the High Court on Friday against the Health Secretary and Chief Constable of North Yorkshire.

The union said that following a lawful ballot, its members were picketing peacefully outside the Optare bus factory in Leeds on November 5 immediately after the new lockdown regulations came into force.

The pickets, who were observing measures such as social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitiser, were told by a police officer to stop picketing because it was not allowed under the new coronavirus lockdown regulations, said Unite.

Assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "The right to take industrial action and to picket is a fundamental one that cannot and should not be removed by Government.

"To do so has all the hallmarks of running a horse and cart through trade union rights.

"Preventing workers who are taking lawful industrial action from picketing is behaviour more akin to a totalitarian state.

"We have taken every possible safety measure to ensure the safety of those engaged in this lawful action and to be frank they are probably safer outside on the picket line than they would be inside the workplace.

"We have workers fighting for their jobs all over the country, not just at Optare but also at Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick, where our members are opposing the transfer of their jobs to Singapore.