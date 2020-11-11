People across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire have fallen silent on Armistice Day, to mark 102 years since the end of the First World War.

Tributes have once again been paid to the brave servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, like many things, Armistice Day has been a little different due to coronavirus restrictions.

Remembrance services and events at war memorials, cenotaphs and churches have been scaled back with people encouraged to pay their respects whilst being socially distanced.

In our region, although many councils paid tribute virtually by recording services and uploading them online, there was also socially distanced reflection at parks, primary schools and care homes.

Morley, West Yorkshire

Yorkshire poet Yorkshire Prose re-posted a special tribute video filmed with ITV News Calendar in 2016.

Firefighters at Ashfield fire station in Nottinghamshire paid tribute in their own unique way.

Click below to watch special remembrance services: