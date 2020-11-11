Organisers postpone next year's Tour de Yorkshire cycling race

Organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire cycling race have made the decision to postpone next year's event due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have issued a joint statement to confirm that the 2021 race has been postponed to 2022.

They said the "difficult" decision has been made after "in-depth and constructive discussions" with all parties involved in putting the event together.

It comes after the sixth edition of the race, which had been due to take place between 30th April and 3rd May this year, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The uncertainty in front of us meant it was impossible to plan or commit the resource that the race needs. This has been a mutual decision made by Welcome to Yorkshire and the ASO and we will all now look forward to putting all our energies into bringing the race back bigger and better than ever in 2022. James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire

We have worked a lot since the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2014 to put the Tour de Yorkshire at the top of the international cycling calendar. This work is obviously not wasted and we will collectively do our best to relaunch the event in 2022 and give the chance to the world's best riders to be on the Yorkshire roads in front of one of the most enthusiastic audiences.” Yann Le Moenner, Director General of ASO

Tour de Yorkshire was created following the success of the 2014 Tour de France’s Grand Départ in Yorkshire.

That event attracted 4 million roadside spectators, with 188 countries broadcasting the race live contributing to £330m worth of media coverage.

Subsequent Tour de Yorkshire events from 2015 to 2019 have helped showcase spectacular Yorkshire scenery across the globe, and brought some of the best cyclists in the world to the county.