Humberside Police have launched an investigation after a video emerged on social media appearing to show a man spitting on a charity bag before posting it through a letterbox.

The incident is believed to have happened in the village of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire yesterday (Tuesday 10 November).

Police say they are investigating the "unacceptable" incident to try and prevent further such occurrences.

They have also spoken to the charity - who they will keep in contact with regarding the matter.

We would advise the public who may have received these bags to take precautions when handling these items. Patrols have been door knocking in the area to provide reassurance and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them. Humberside Police