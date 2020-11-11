Sheffield freight train derailment set to impact services over coming days

Rail commuters are being urged to check before they travel with the derailment of a freight train in Sheffield this morning expect to impact services over the coming days.

Network Rail says the incident, which happened at 0245 this morning, has caused significant damage to both the tracks and the signalling system and substantial repairs need to take place.

It has also now been revealed that a freight service carrying cement derailed at the north end of Sheffield station whilst on route from Hope to Dewsbury.

Throughout today, only three of the eight platforms at Sheffield station have been available for use, which means that there has been major disruption to Northern, TransPennine Express, CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services.

Two more platforms are expected to reopen for the start of service tomorrow and, whilst this will reduce disruption, officials say there will still be changes to services, particularly for Northern and East Midlands Railway's passengers.

Both CrossCountry and TransPennine Express are expecting to be able to run a full service tomorrow.

Passengers planning to travel to, from or on routes through Sheffield are urged to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

There will also be some disruption to motorists in Sheffield as the A61, which runs in front of Sheffield station, will partially close to allow cranes, which are needed to move the derailed train, to be stabled there.