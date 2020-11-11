Super-fast Covid-19 test being rolled out in parts of Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire

Parts of Yorkshire, along with Nottinghamshire are set to receive new rapid coronavirus testing as part of the government's plan to introduce mass testing.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) have confirmed that 600,000 lateral flow tests are being issued to over 50 directors of public health across England this week.

Each will receive a batch of 10,000 antigen lateral flow devices as part of a new pilot to enable them to start testing priority groups.

Weekly allocation of lateral flow antigen tests will be handed out following the initial 600,000 batch and will be equivalent to 10% of each region's population.

Areas benefitting in our region are:

Calderdale

Doncaster

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

Nottinghamshire

Wakefield

How do they work?

'Lateral flow' tests, unlike the currently most widely used PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test don't need to be sent to a lab to get results.

The lateral flow test is a bit like a pregnancy test as it is a handheld kit, but it uses fluid from a nasal swab or saliva. Within in 15 to 20 minutes it gives a marking indicating whether you are positive for Covid-19.

It is hoped the test will help areas with high rates of Covid-19 to get on top of the outbreaks.

It is up to the Director of Public Health in each local authority to decide who the tests are used on and how the testing is done.