Dolly Parton book scheme extended to all two year olds in Hull
All two year olds in Hull can now receive a free book each month, as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library scheme is extended.
The scheme launched in September, with the council investing £88,500 for the scheme to be rolled out to two year olds who received early education entitlement.
Around 1000 families took up the scheme and are receiving a book each month.
The scheme has now been extended to all two year olds in the city.
Councillor Peter Clark, Portfolio Holder for learning, skills and safeguarding children said:
I’m delighted that the scheme has been extended, and we are working to make the Library sustainable long-term by setting up a charity. We hope funding raised through the charity will allow the scheme to be expanded further to under-fives in the city, with the aim of improving the reading age of children entering school.