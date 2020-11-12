Dolly Parton book scheme extended to all two year olds in Hull

All two year olds in Hull can now receive a free book each month, as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library scheme is extended.

The scheme launched in September, with the council investing £88,500 for the scheme to be rolled out to two year olds who received early education entitlement.

Around 1000 families took up the scheme and are receiving a book each month.

The scheme has now been extended to all two year olds in the city.

Councillor Peter Clark, Portfolio Holder for learning, skills and safeguarding children said: