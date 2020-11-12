Police officer charged with attacking teenager after baton incident filmed

A police officer has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old boy following a football match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

The police watchdog began an investigation after footage was shared on social media in February showing an officer hitting a fan with a baton.

The footage showed the fan bleeding on the pavement with a gashed head as well as bystanders angrily remonstrating with officers following the flashpoint between rival supporters.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Pc William Sampson, 26, of South Yorkshire Police, has been charged with unlawful and malicious wounding following an incident in Midland Street, Barnsley, in which a teenager was injured.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct completed its investigation in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which made the decision to charge Pc Sampson. IOPC spokesperson

Sampson will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on December 2.