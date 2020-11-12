Police pelted with bottles during 100mph car chase in Hull

Dramatic dash-cam footage has been released showing a 100mph police chase in which officers were pelted with bottles.The three-minute footage shows Humberside Police officers pursuing 26-year-old Josh Cooling and 19-year-old Christopher Ferguson, as they attempted to evade capture in March.

Christopher Ferguson and Josh Cooling Credit:

An officer first became suspicious of the two men as they were on patrol close to McDonald's at St Andrews Quay in Hull.The pair were spotted "swapping seats" in the white Vauxhall Corsa and when the officer put the car's registration number into the police database it found it belonged to an elderly man in Scotland.The officer kept an eye on the men and saw Cooling walking around the drive-thru before getting into the front passenger seat and then the driver's seat. It was then the chase began.

As the footage shows, the pair - who were also travelling with an unidentified male - led police officers from St Andrews Quay to Boothferry Road at speeds at over 70mph.The Corsa then made its way to the Humber Bridge, where the southbound carriageway was down to just a single lane.The dashcam footage shows the police car was struggling to keep up with the car, even though it was travelling at speeds of over 90mph.Officers were forced to use a stinger to reduce the Corsa's speed and it eventually stopped after it mounted a pathway in Melton Ross.Cooling was jailed for two years for drugs offences. Ferguson was given a sentence of four years and six months for drugs and traffic offences as well as property damage.