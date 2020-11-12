A Hull MP says she is "really worried" about rising numbers of coronavirus cases after the city's infection rates became the worst in the country.

Hull's rolling seven-day rate of new cases on Thursday was 726 per 100,000 - the highest in England.

Diana Johnson, who represents Hull North, said high levels of deprivation and health inequality in the city made it vulnerable to the potentially "dramatic" impact of Covid-19.

She said: "I've been worrying for some time and now we're starting to see those figures rise, the pressures on our local NHS increase. It's really very worrying now and I hope that everybody will stop and think."

It comes Julia Weldon, Hull's director of public health, issued a plea for residents to follow coronavirus rules after a dramatic rise in cases and hospital admissions prompted the city's emergency department to warn: "It's bad this time round...really bad."<

Latest figures revealed there were 161 patients with Covid-19 in Hull's two hospitals on Wednesday, but Ms Weldon said this figure could soon rise to 400 or even 500 "in the next couple of weeks" given the current infection rates.

She said: "It is a really worrying picture. High stress on the hospital.

"It was a 73% rise in the number of Covid patients in just a week. We are planning for that to be about 400 Covid patients, maybe 500 as a result of the infections rate.

"I can't stress enough how serious this is. This really is a pubic health crisis."

Ms Weldon said the city had seen 245 new cases of the virus in 24 hours and this was across all age groups.

Hull Royal Infirmary's (HRI) emergency department issued a plea on social media for people to follow the coronavirus rules after a "huge rise" in cases.

It said: "It's bad this time round... really bad!"

According to figures released on Wednesday, there were 161 patients with Covid across HRI and the city's Castle Hill Hospital - with 16 of them in intensive care.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said 265 people have now died in the two hospitals since the pandemic began.

NHS figures show the trust was caring for just 14 patients with Covid a month ago on October 12, and this rose to 68 by October 28.