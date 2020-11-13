Council apologises after 'scandalous' reports into housing failures

Report by Emma Wilkinson

South Kesteven District Council has apologised and insists changes are being made after two separate reports highlighted a series of failings in relation to its council accommodation.

An independent inquiry found residents in Riverside flats in Grantham had lived without proper heating and hot water for nearly four years despite repeated complaints, and that residents felt 'let down, not cared about and lied to.'

The inquiry by Julie Picken was discussed at the local authority's Rural and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee. Councillors in the meeting were told that the replacement of parts of the hot water and heating system in 2012 and 2016 had been 'short-sighted' given the age of the connecting pipework. Her report added that temporary fixes had been insufficient and that residents had endured 'considerable hardship.'

At the same meeting, councillors discussed a separate report which criticised the council for inadequate fire and other safety checks on social housing across the district.

I have been a councillor for more than 20 years but I have never experienced not just one but two absolutely damaging and hugely scandalous reports on one council agenda Councillor Phil Dilks

David Gadd, a Riverside resident, said he and his wife resorted to washing with a bowl of hot water and purchased their own electric heaters to keep warm.

He said: "From the moment they changed the system we told them it wasn't working. But they never listened to us. They've attempted some temporary fixes but they've not lasted more than a few days or weeks. I still don't have hot water. A lot of the people here are elderly or disabled and we feel let down."

David's brother Phil has spent the past four years pushing for action from the council on behalf of his brother and other residents. He made a statement to yesterday's committee meeting.

He said: "I had to continually raise and revisit the issue over three years with SKDC, I had to involve the press, MP, councillors and finally resorted to asking continued questions at Full Council meetings to get things done. I was met with disdain, sometimes ignored, people failed to reply or respond, emails or requests were delayed and sometimes I was given incorrect information. I had to resort to an FOI request at one stage."

South Kesteven District Council said it was 'truly sorry' for the impact on residents and said budgets will be made available to fix issues. Councillor Robert Reid, portfolio holder for housing, added that there had already been changes to personnel and culture.

"I have a new team, we have a plan in place which I will be monitoring and I am in regular contact with residents. The culture of the past will not be happening under my radar," he said.