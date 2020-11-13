Police are searching for a child who was spotted wandering alone in New Waltham during the night (13 November).The boy, who is thought to be no older than eight, was seen in his pyjamas and slippers in Harvey Walk, New Waltham at 12.15am on 13 November.There is still a heavy police presence in the village as police try to locate the child.An aircraft is believed to have been used overnight in the search and an underwater search team has also arrived to assist with finding the young boy.

However, police have confirmed that no child that age has been reported missing.

A Marine and Underwater Search Unit has arrived at the pond next to The Glade, a short distance away.

Officers have been seen entering the deep water to search it, but haven't found anything so far.Police are continuing to speak to all families with a child of that age in the area, and are also searching homes.

Witness Jason, of Harvey Walk saw the child out of his window.

"It was just so strange and it happened so quickly. I was in the lounge and saw him going past the window," he said."There was obviously something not right he’s in his PJs at that time."I shouted to him out the window but he was already going around the corner of the house. By the time I’d shouted to the wife and gone out the door he was gone."As I said to the officers, he was only small, around 8 or 10 years old."New Waltham residents have shared their worries for the child.One said: "The search has been going on all night, there has been a police helicopter and all-sorts. It started about midnight I think, someone saw a child walking past their home and reported because they were worried."

Another said: "My neighbour had a knock on the door at about 3am from the police. Just really hope they're alright with the weather being the way it is."A low-quality CCTV picture has been shared by police which shows the child wearing wearing dark coloured pyjamas and slippers.Detective Inspector Tom Kelly of Humberside Police said: "I want to reassure the public that we have teams on the ground in the Harvey Walk and surrounding areas conducting a number of enquiries to try and locate this child.“We have been making CCTV enquiries, going house to house and searching lots of areas in the vicinity, as understandably we are concerned for the safety of the child.

The child was last seen on Harvey Walk, but is believed to have headed towards Peterson Drive and then turned left around midnight this morning. Currently we have the CCTV image which shows the child we are looking for. I appreciate the quality of this is low so we would ask locals to check their CCTV footage and contact us if they see anything similar. Detective Inspector Tom Kelly, Humberside Police

“The local community will continue to see a large police presence in the area as we continue our enquiries and offer reassurance to residents.“We are continuing to door knock, search the New Waltham area and speak with those out and about locally. Local schools and partner agencies are also helping with our enquiries.

“We appreciate how distressing reports of this nature can be and I just want to offer reassurance that at this stage of our search, we don’t believe the child has come to harm and we are just trying to locate them to make sure they are safe and well.

“We would continue to appeal for the public to contact us if they have any information that could help. We are particularly interested in any CCTV footage in the area from just before midnight this morning.

“Our team can be contacted by calling 101 quoting log 16 of 13 November or you can speak to our officers in the community to raise any concerns or share information.“I want to thank everyone who has shared our appeal so far or spoken to us.”“I would ask the public not to speculate about the circumstances, but to contact us with urgency should they have any information that could lead us to the whereabouts of the child."