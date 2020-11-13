The Day the Yorkshire Ripper told me he “Did some bad things”

Peter Sutcliffe, the notorious Yorkshire Ripper, died on 13 November at the age of 74 ending a dark era in the history of our region.

There have long been claims that he may have carried out many more unsolved crimes.

Calendar presenter Christine Talbot looks back to the day he wrote to her after she and producer Sheron Boyle asked him about two cases involving men in West Yorkshire.

Article by ITV Calendar's Christine Talbot.

It’s over three years since an extraordinary handwritten letter addressed to me from PeterSutcliffe, the notorious Yorkshire Ripper arrived on my desk in the Calendar office.

It came as a surprise, even though I had written to him a few weeks earlier, to addressclaims being made in a film I was making for Calendar alongside my friend and then ITVcolleague and producer Sheron Boyle.

The allegations were that that the serial killer, who died this week, may actually have started his murderous reign many years earlier by killing and attacking men.

In May 2017 Sheron and I had interviewed Irene Vidler, a lovely lady who always believedthat her father Fred Craven was probably Peter Sutcliffe’s first victim.

Fred Craven and his daughter, Ann, on her wedding day Credit: ITV Calendar

Fred was a bookmaker in Bingley, his place of work was just around the corner from thecemetery where a young Sutcliffe was working as a gravedigger.

The Cravens and the Sutcliffe family knew of each other as they lived on the same road. Mrs Vidler told me how Peter used to mock her father, who was known for his short stature, and imitate his walk as he followed him down the street.

In April 1966, Mr Craven was brutally beaten up and murdered in his office, bludgeoned onthe back of the head with a blunt instrument (The same modus operandi used by Sutcliffe in his later murders).

Two hundred pounds was also been stolen. A person fitting Sutcliffe’s description had been spotted peering through the bookmaker’s window that morning.

We also interviewed former taxi driver John Tomey, who had similarly been hit eight timeson the back of the head with a blunt instrument on the moors above Bingley after pickingup a man who fitted Peter Sutcliffe’s description in 1967.

John survived his injuries but had suffered the long-term effects all his life. He adamantly believed that his attacker was Sutcliffe.

John Tomey suffered lifelong injuries Credit: ITV Calendar

Both incidents occurred many years before Sutcliffe was to claim his first known victim (Wilma McCann in Leeds 1975) and both cases remain unsolved.

Now some people may think that Sutcliffe, with his criminal notoriety and history, wouldhave no right to comment on anything at all, but legally, before we broadcast anything, wehad to give him a right of reply to the accusations made by Irene Vidler and John Tomey.

In 2017 Sutcliffe was serving a whole life sentence in the top security HMP Frankland prison in Durham and a judge had ordered he could never be released, but he had never stood trial on these accusations Besides, Mrs Vidler and Mr Tomey wanted answers.

We knew, from media reports, that Peter Sutcliffe had recently been questioned aboutmore attacks although the police would give no details, so Sheron and I composed a letterasking if the killing of Fred Craven and the attack on John Tomey were among them.

We also put all the points made by Mrs Vidler and Mr Tomey along with comments fromother experts on the two cases and asked for his response to them.

Finally, we asked Sutcliffe if he could give Mrs Vidler the closure she desperately needed about her father’s death and provide answers for Mr Tomey.

We addressed our letter to Peter Coonan, (We knew he’d adopted his mother’s maidenname in prison) then I signed it and we gave him a deadline of two weeks to reply.

Off it went to HMP Frankland and, to be honest, we really didn’t expect to hear any more.

We doubted that letter wouldn even reach him due to strict prison protocols and, to ourknowledge, Sutcliffe rarely corresponded, especially not with journalists. We had tried andthat was that.

But it seemed Peter Sutcliffe did want his say after all.

Here on my desk just two weeks later, and within our deadline, was an envelope withURGENT handwritten in capitals on the front, plus in red letters across the top, “This reply requested to be back by 6pm 7 th June)

Credit: ITV Calendar

The letter, when I opened it, was polite and considered in tone.

It began with Sutcliffe explaining his words were being transcribed his prison buddy and carer Steve as he was now registered blind. Indeed, it was reported that Sutcliffe underwent eye surgery for his right eye in 2017.

Credit: ITV Calendar News

He had lost the sight in his left eye after he was attacked in prison in 1997.

The prison buddy’s transcript was neat and small, but the signature at the end, according to the prison buddy writer, was Sutcliffe’s own, using his new name Peter Coonan.

Sutcliffe started by saying that he was hopeful I would get his reply in time to meet ourdeadline, but he was doubtful “due to all mail going through censors before going out”He then, one by one, addressed our questions, reprimanding me firstly for not doing myresearch “…a little better”

Our point that he had recently been questioned over 17 other attacks was wrong he toldme, it was actually 16 and “all were non-fatal”. He added that the police were satisfied thathe was not involved in any of them and that he had never been questioned about MrCraven or Mr Tomey.

Our letter had asked if he knew Mr Craven?

He said that he knew of Mr Craven and his family as he used to “walk past their house” andhe had spoken with his daughter on the odd occasion but “that’s as far as it goes”To the question, did he murder Mr Craven?

His response: “I can tell you with 100 per cent honesty that I did not murder Mr Craven and never have I attacked a male” We had asked in our letter to Sutcliffe if he could give Mrs Vidler some closure about her father’s death.

His answer “What is my message to her about this? I understand she would want closureand yes, I did some bad things, but I just want people to know I did not attack or murder any males.

And with a whole life sentence I’d have nothing to lose and it would not be in myinterest to say I didn’t do it if I did.”

He added”” I’m in jail till my dying days so I’m telling you 100 per cent it was nothing to dowith me”

Credit: ITV Calendar News

The letter then continued to address a few other points we had made before ending finally,“I hope this is satisfactory to your needs and reaches you in time”

He then signed it in his own hand ‘Yours sincerely Peter Wm Coonan”, I showed it Sheron immediately. Our reaction? Initially taken aback that we had a response at all, but then very sad for Irene Vidler and John Tomey – this letter only gave denials and they still had no answers.

We knew they would be upset at the contents of the letter and indeed they were.

The comment: “Yes, I did some bad things” also stuck with us. Bad things? What amassive understatement, given the horror and severity of this man’s crimes? To me heclearly felt no remorse, empathy or even real acknowledgement of his actions even to thisday, yet interestingly that wasn’t the reaction of Richard McCann, the son of Sutcliffe’s firstvictim Wilma.

Richard later told me, after an appearance on Calendar, that he felt this sentence wasactually something of a step forward.

It was to take several months of further investigation before we finally broadcast the storyand went public about the letter.

As journalists we take nothing at face value and at Calendar we double check everything before broadcast. Our lawyers at ITV were rightly adamant that every possible measure should be taken to verify this letter as much as possible to ensure it was authentic.

We used a handwriting expert to verify the distinctive signature, consulted a linguisticsexpert and spoke to lawyers.

I asked a former Frankland prisoner to verify the notepaper used, the layout of things like prison numbers on the letter and envelope and to describe the protocols for letter writing and the use of writing “buddies”.

Small details such as Sutcliffe’s claim that he knew Fred Craven’s daughter and walked past her house were important. It fitted with private information given to us by Irene Vidler that Peter Sutcliffe knew her older sister.

One thing that was unusual, according to my prison source, was the lack of an HMP Frankland stamp on the envelope, simply a Royal Mail (North and West Yorkshire) marking,which we tracked to Durham.

Had this letter been smuggled past the authorities to meet our deadline and avoid the “censors” Sutcliffe mentioned in the letter?

Finally, with all our checks completed, we went to air with Irene and John’s stories and Peter Sutcliffe’s response on 22 nd August 2017 three month after the letter first arrived on my desk.

Looking back, it was certainly one of the more curious stories that I have ever covered in my 26 years at ITV Yorkshire, where the Yorkshire Ripper killings have been so much a part of the history of our region, even if for all the wrong reasons.

I’m glad that our efforts at least got Peter Sutcliffe to respond in some way to Irene andJohn’s claims, even if it didn’t bring the confession and closure they hoped for.

But I often wonder why he felt the need to respond, at all, given the numerous otherallegations about him over the years and the fact that he had long ago admitted to murdering 13 women and attacking seven more.

Why did he care about this and why did he feel the need to respond so quickly to our deadline ? It felt as if the accusation that he may have killed men before he killed women seemed to rile him so much he felt the need to react.

Could it be, as one psychologist suggested to me, that he could never admit to killing a man because that would destroy his defence was that he had “heard voices” in his head and believed that God was telling him to kill women.

Also, it would make him more “ordinary, not a messenger of God’s Will as he had claimed, but simply a ruthless, cowardly and cold-blooded murderer.

Sutcliffe told me he would be “in jail till his dying day” and in theory he was although hedied in hospital.

His death ends forty years of notoriety and finally draws a line under oneof the darkest eras in criminal history in Yorkshire.

As for me as I re-read that letter again three years on, I feel only sadness and regret thatIrene Vidler and John Tomey didn’t get the closure they longed for and that the murder ofFred Craven and the attack on John may always remain unsolved.