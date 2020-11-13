Duncan Wood reports.

The son of the first victim of the Yorkshire Ripper's killing-spree, has spoken out following Peter Sutcliffe's death (13 November 2020).

Richard McCann, who is the son of Wilma McCann, has said he feels like he finally has 'closure' and says he's happy he can't 'affect people anymore'.

Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The 74-year-old had been serving a life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North West between 1975 and 1980.

Peter Sutcliffe killed at least 13 women Credit: PA

The fear he created on the streets of West Yorkshire began with the murder of Wilma McCann in October 1975.

Wilma McCann was murdered on playing fields close to the family home in Leeds.