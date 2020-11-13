West Yorkshire's Police Chief Constable has issued an apology to the relatives of Peter Sutcliffe’s victims for the language used by senior officers at the time.

Serial killer Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died on Friday after contracting Covid-19.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: “On behalf of West Yorkshire Police, I apologise for the additional distress and anxiety caused to all relatives by the language, tone and terminology used by senior officers at the time in relation to Peter Sutcliffe’s victims.

“Such language and attitudes may have reflected wider societal attitudes of the day, but it was as wrong then as it is now.

“A huge number of officers worked to identify and bring Peter Sutcliffe to justice and it is a shame that their hard work was overshadowed by the language of senior officers used at the time, the effect of which is still felt today by surviving relatives.

“Thankfully those attitudes are consigned to history and our approach today is wholly victim focused, putting them at the centre of everything we do.”

He added: “I offer this heartfelt apology today as the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police.”

Sutcliffe had been serving a life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North West between 1975 and 1980 - he spent almost four decades in prison.

In May 1981, he was jailed for 20 life terms at the Old Bailey, the judge recommended a minimum sentence of 30 years.

More than two decades later, a secret report revealed that Sutcliffe probably committed more crimes than the 13 murders and seven attempted murders for which he was convicted.

Brian Booth, chairman of West Yorkshire Police Federation, said: “On hearing of the death of Peter Sutcliffe today, I feel: good riddance.

“The monster who murdered so many innocent women in and around West Yorkshire should rot in hell.

“He is the very reason most people step to the plate and become police officers – to protect our communities from people like him.”

Elsewhere today (13 November), Downing Street described Peter Sutcliffe was a "depraved and evil individual" and said it is right that he died behind bars, while Boris Johnson's thoughts are with his victims and their families.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister's thoughts today are with those who lost their lives, the survivors and with the families and the friends of Sutcliffe's victims.

"Peter Sutcliffe was a depraved and evil individual whose crimes caused unimaginable suffering and appalled this country, nothing will ever detract from the harm that he caused, but it is right that he died behind bars for his barbaric murders and for his attempted murders."