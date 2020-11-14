Diwali celebrations being marked in different ways from the usual traditions
Diwali celebrations have been held across our region, although Covid restrictions have meant the festival is being marked in different ways from the usual traditions.
At the Shree Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple in Bradford, the community has come together over the last week in a series of online events. Today's virtual ceremony was a significant change from hosting hundreds of worshippers indoors, as Seema Bhutto from the Indian Women's Community UK explains.