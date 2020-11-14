From Mumbai to Mytholmroyd: Meet Murph the stowaway gekko

A stowaway gekko who made an epic 15,000 mile journey in a pallet of building flags is now being cared for by an animal charity in Halifax.

Nic giles made the suprise discovery whilst unloading the sandstone flags at Mytholmroyd Builders' merchants, posting a plea for someone to help him on facebook.

cheeky chappy hitched a ride

Animal welfare charity 'Tails and Scales' came to the rescue and Murph, as he's been named, is being cared for by a volunteer at her home in Halifax.

Nic said Murph appeared to be in remarkably good health, despite the journey which is believed he made via Fiji.

One gekko of a surprise for Nic Giles