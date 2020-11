Boxer Terri Harper steps back into the ring tonight as she defends her two world titles against mandatory challenger Katarina Thanderz. The Denaby Main fighter came through the toughest fight of her career against Natasha Jonas back in August.

The bout, at Wembley Arena can go ahead because of the lockdown exemptions for elite sport. Arif Ahmed has been seen to watch her in action at her Covid-secure training base.