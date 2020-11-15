Former England and Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies, aged 72

Former England and Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died at the age of 72.

Described as one of the 'greatest goalkeepers the country has ever seen' by Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann, Ray Clemence also played for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and following the end of his playing career, went on to be a goalkeeping coach for the Three Lions.

Mr Swann said the Skegness-born footballer was a "true gentleman of the sport who will be sadly missed - an immense player and leader".

"We are delighted to have played some part in what is a tremendous player's career"

In a statement released by Clemence's former club, Tottenham Hotspur, his family said: “After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain.

"The family would like to say a huge thank you for the love and support he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and will never be forgotten.”