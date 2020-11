Yorkshire's Terri Harper has retained her WBC super-featherweight title with a ninth round stoppage victory over Norwegian Katharina thanderz at Wembley Arena.

The 24-year-old from Denaby Main, near Doncaster, came through the toughest fight of her career against Liverpool's Natasha Jonas back in August.

Last night's bout was allowed to go ahead because of the lockdown exemptions for elite sport.