Huge fire breaks out at Bradford scrap tyre yard

Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed while firefighters tackle a huge blaze in Bradford.

Fifteen fire engines and two aerial appliances are involved at the scene of the incident at Upper Castle Street, which started at around 4.30am today.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "Due to the large amount of smoke, we’re continuing to advise all residents to the east of the incident – East Bowling – to keep windows and doors shut.

"We’re also asking people to please avoid travelling through this area."

Roads around Mill Lane have been closed.

No one is believed to have been injured.