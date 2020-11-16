The chairman of Hull FC, Adam Pearson, is being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

The club confirmed the news on its website, stating that the owner is in a stable condition and undergoing routine treatment for the virus.

Hull FC's chief executive, James Clark has been daily contact with Mr Pearson. He said: "Adam is in good spirits and extremely grateful for the support and well wishes he has received, in particular the fantastic efforts of the nurses and medical staff who are working around the clock in very challenging circumstances.

"He has had a rough few days, but we are looking forward to getting him back at the club in the near future after some much needed rest and recuperation.

"It is business as usual at Hull FC – day-to-day operations continue as normal as we continue to address the challenges faced by Covid-19 and ensuring the team have the best possible preparation for Thursday’s semi-final."

The Club said he would be watching the Black and Whites take on Wigan on Thursday 19 November from hospital as the team looks to secure their pace in the book their place in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Hull FC take on Wigan on Thursday Credit: PA Images

James Clark added; "I know Adam is looking forward to watching the game this week and hopefully he will be able to join us at the KCOM Stadium if we can earn a place in the Grand Final.

"I speak on behalf of everyone associated with the club in wishing Adam the best of health and a speedy recovery."