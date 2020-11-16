A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Sheffield at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Club Garden Road in the Highfield area of the city at around 2.15am on Sunday 15 November.

They found a 28-year-old man on the ground with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

A cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday while officers from South Yorkshire Police carried out enquiries.

The 30-year-old man remains in police custody.