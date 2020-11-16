Murder investigation launched after man shot in 'targeted attack' Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning (Monday 16 November).

Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerted police shortly after 1am following reports that a man had been shot inside a property in Grimesthorpe Road South. By the time ambulance crews arrived, he had already been taken to Northern General Hospital. The 20-year-old died a short time later.

Police believe it to be a targeted attack.

The investigation is in its early stages and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the man’s death to contact them.

Officers have been patrolling the area today to provide further reassurance to the local community.Senior investigating officer, DCI Mark Oughton said: "Cordons remain in place in the area today while officers conduct their enquiries, including thorough scene searches and an intensive trawl of CCTV footage."Extra officers will be patrolling the area today to provide further reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to one of our officers."As our investigation progresses, I’d encourage anyone with information that could help the enquiry to get in touch with police or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously."