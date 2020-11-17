Schools remain closed following huge blaze at former go-kart track in Bradford

A large fire involving thousands of scrap tyres in Bradford is continuing to cause school closures and travel disruption.

The blaze started in the East Bowling area of the city in early hours of Monday morning (16th November). There are no reports of any casualties.

Five schools in Bradford remain closed today following advice from the fire service, as fire crews continue to tackle the blaze:

Bronte Girls Academy

Dixons City Academy

Dixons 6th Form Academy

New College Bradford

Rainbow Primary

Nine fire engines and two aerial appliances are still in attendance at the large fire on Upper Castle Street.

West Yorkshire Fire And Rescue are advising local residents to keep ''doors and windows closed''.

Large plumes of black smoke led to rail services at the nearby Bradford Interchange being cancelled or diverted yesterday. Disruption to train services is expected to last until the end of today.

A number of roads in the area remain closed. You can see the full list of road closures here.